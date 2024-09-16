Telangana: Man accidentally runs over infant son at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A three-year-old was killed after the boy came under the wheels of a DCM van while his father was moving it. The father reportedly did not notice his son near the tires of the DCM vehicle.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, September 16, at Rajendranagar. The deceased child has been identified as Vignesh. According to the police, Krishna is a lorry driver and the family is from Karni village of Kothwal mandal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. They came to Hyderabad to make a living and are residing in Rajendranagar.

The couple have three children, said the police. Monday incidentally happened to be the birthday of their daughter. All arrangements have been completed for birthday celebrations. But unexpectedly a tragic incident. The father, Krishna, was moving the lorry and lalter the spotted his child dead.



⁩