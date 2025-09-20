Telangana man alleges racism in viral post days before being shot dead by US police

Hyderabad: A LinkedIn post by a software engineer from Telangana, days before being shot dead by the United States police, is going viral, where he alleged racial discrimination in his workplace and neighbourhood.

According to the post, the man, Mohammed Nizamuddin, had alleged been subjected to racial discrimination and wage fraud while working at EPAM Systems and Google. “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice,” read the post he shared two weeks before his death.

Mohammed, who was a native of Mahabubnagar further said that he decided to raise his voice against all odds, adding that he had “enough of, white supremacy and racist white American mentality” and called for an end to it.

“Oppression of corporate tyrants must end, and everyone involved in it must be punished severely,” read the post.

Hostile work environment

Describing the work environment in the office, Mohammed said, “I have faced a lot of hostility, poor and unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. In addition to that the company committed a salary fraud. I was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL wage-levels.”

The software engineer claimed that the company wrongfully terminated his contract. However, he added that the company continued to monitor him by deploying a “racist detective team.” Mohammed further alleged that his food was poisoned and that he was forcefully evicted from his apartment for protesting against racial discrimination.

Employer and colleagues blamed

The software engineer accused his employer and colleagues of indulging in racial abuse and blamed them for the chaos. In an appeal to the public, Mohammed said, “It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow. So I ask the world to do the needful in demanding justice against the oppression and wrong-doings of people involved. I totally understand I am no saint, but they need to understand they are no God.”

Mohammed was shot dead in the US on September 3. His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident occurred on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to information received by him, the scuffle took place over a petty matter. However, the details of the incident are unclear, he said.

Hasnuddin received the information about the incident on Thursday morning, following which he requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing his son’s mortal remains back to Mahabubnagar.

“Today morning I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by the Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead,” Hasnuddin said in the letter addressed to Jaishankar.

He requested the minister to ask the Embassy of India in Washington, DC and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him in bringing his son’s mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

(With inputs from PTI)