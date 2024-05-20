Telangana man arrested for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ via WhatsApp audio

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pronouncing the banned “triple talaq” to his 28-year-old wife through a WhatsApp audio message.

According to the police, Jasmine, a resident of KRK Colony in Adilabad town, married the accused, Abdul Ateeq, in 2017. The couple has two daughters. Over the past two years, they frequently quarreled over various issues.

In February 2023, Jasmine filed a harassment complaint against Ateeq. However, Ateeq failed to pay the maintenance amount ordered by the court, prompting Jasmine to approach the authorities again recently.

Allegedly frustrated by these developments, Ateeq, who has reportedly remarried, sent a WhatsApp audio message declaring “triple talaq” to Jasmine.

Based on Jasmine’s complaint, a case was registered against Ateeq under Section 4 read with Section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalizes triple talaq. Adilabad Women’s Police Station (WPS) Inspector G. Srinivas confirmed the arrest.

The practice of triple talaq was deemed illegal and unconstitutional by the Parliament of India on July 20, 2019, and it became a punishable offense starting August 1, 2019.