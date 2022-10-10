Telangana: Man arrested for sexually assaulting stepdaughters

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters in Dubbak at Siddipet two days ago on October 8. The mother of the victims had gone out for work leaving them with the accused, who then reportedly sexually assaulted them.

The accused was reportedly watching porn on his phone and later attempted to abuse the two girls. One of the girls started screaming, and on hearing her, neighbours went inside the house and found the man and his stepdaughters naked.

The victim’s mother has three children from her first marriage. Her first husband died by suicide three years ago, after which she met the accused and married him. They moved to Dubbak along with her children. The couple was living by working as laborers.

After the victim’s mother returned home, the locals informed her about the offense committed by her husband. She approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which her husband was arrested on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the police said that both the girls were sent to a Bharosa center and the accused was produced before a magistrate.