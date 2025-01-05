Telangana: Man attempts suicide on camera citing ‘failed love’

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man attempted suicide on camera by consuming pesticide on Sunday morning, January 5 in Komuram Bheem, Asifabad district in Telangana.

The victim has been identified as Karuna Venkatesh.

An official from Komuram Bheem police station stated to siasat.com, ” The victim was in distress as his girlfriend left him, Venkatesh stated that he failed at love and attempted suicide. However, after the victim’s family found him unconscious they immediately rushed him to a private hospital. He is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.”

Siasat.com has refrained from uploading the video due to its disturbing content.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–662020000)