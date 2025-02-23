Telangana: Man, aunt die by self-immolation over health issues

The deceased were identified as Sirodhakar Lakshmi,55, of Sai Nagar, Siddipet and her elder sister’s son, Tinglekhar Sridhar, 45, from Adarsh Nagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 23rd February 2025 5:23 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man and his maternal aunt allegedly set themselves on fire near Timmareddypally in Kondapak mandal of Medak district on Saturday night, February 22.

The deceased were identified as Sirodhakar Lakshmi,55, of Sai Nagar, Siddipet and her elder sister’s son, Tinglekhar Sridhar, 45, from Adarsh Nagar, Ghatkesar Mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Rajiv Rahadhari, where staff from a nearby hotel noticed the fire and attempted to douse it. However, the woman had already succumbed to injuries.

Whereas, the man was rushed to Siddipet Government Hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect they ended their lives due to Sridhar’s serious health issues, as medical reports were recovered from the scene.

Further investigation is ongoing.

