Telangana: Man beaten to death over suspicion of practising witchcraft

The incident occurred in the hours of Tuesday, September 3

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 3rd September 2024 6:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: Even in this modern age of technological advancements, sorcery and superstitions are not only rampant in parts of Telangana, but continue to claim lives.

In another shocking incident highlighting the deep-rooted menace, a man was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Gollagudem, Medak District, over suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 3.

Also Read
Woman killed after being branded ‘witch’ in Jharkhand

The victim has been identified as Ramulu.

According to reports, when the victim’s family tried to rescue Ramulu, the villagers also attacked them. Upon noticing the incident, nearby residents intervened, rescuing two family members and taking them to a government hospital in Jogipet.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 3rd September 2024 6:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button