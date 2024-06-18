Telangana: Man beats brother to death in Mancherial, probe on

Ramu and Vijay, both daily-wagers, used to stay in a graveyard for long hours, frequently engaging in alcohol-fueled disputes

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 6:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by his brother at Gandhinagar, Naspur mandal of Mancherial district on Monday night, June 17.

The accused has been identified as Kuncham Ramu, and the victim is his brother Kuncham Vijay

Ramu and Vijay, who are daily-wagers, used to stay in a graveyard for long hours, frequently engaging in alcohol-fueled disputes.

When Siasat.com spoke to an official from Naspur police station, he said, “The exact motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Looking at the crime scene, we suspect that they had a quarrel regarding food at night.”

He further added, “A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.”

