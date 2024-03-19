Telangana: Man dies after electric pole falls on him

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him in Mustabad mandal in Telangana late on Monday night.

Trees and electric poles were damaged as a few parts of the district witnessed rains coupled with heavy winds. Mustabad also experienced heavy winds. Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, witnessed light rainfall and heavy winds at different times.

An electric pole fell on Elusani Yellaiah, who was standing beside the pole. He died on the spot as the pole fell on his neck, proving to be fatal.

A case was registered, and the investigation is ongoing.