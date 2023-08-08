Telangana: Man dies after lorry runs over him in Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: A man died after a lorry driver lost control and ran over him while he was parking his two-wheeler on the roadside in Telangana’s Bhupalpally district on Monday, said an official on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police, Bhupalpally, Karunakar Jaishankar, “The incident took place yesterday when a lorry en route from Kataram to Parkal lost control and trampled a man and several parked vehicles in Telangana’s Bhupalpally.”

The official added that while driving, the accused lost control and ran over the victim including the bikes and cars parked on the roadside.

Subsequently, the injured person was taken to the Bhupalpally hospital and was later shifted to the Hanamkonda hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening while undergoing treatment.

The SP stated that the lorry driver has been absconding and teams have been formed to apprehend him.

Further, he said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further details into the matter are awaited.