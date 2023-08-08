Telangana: Fire breaks out due to short circuit at school in Mulugu

No casualties or injuries have been reported. A few books and bags of students were burnt.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th August 2023 4:20 pm IST
Telangana: Fire breaks out due to short circuit at school in Mulugu
Representative image

Mulugu: A fire broke out due to a short circuit at a school in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to a leading fireman at Mulugu Fire Station Nagesh, the fire erupted around 1 am today in the Jawahar Nagar area of Telangana’s Mulugu district.

He stated that after the incident took place, one fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported. A few books and bags of students were burnt, said the official.

Earlier on August 3, a huge fire broke out at a building in the Habsiguda area of Telangana’s Hyderabad.
OU Sity Circle Inspector Anjaneyulu said that the fire erupted at 5:30 AM at a building housing a clothes showroom.

He added that shortly after the fire broke out, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

District Fire Officer (DFO) Secunderabad Madhusudan said that five fire tenders reached the spot of the fire incident and brought the fire under control.

Police stated that a major accident was averted as the fire was controlled before it spread to adjacent buildings.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties or injuries have been reported, said the Police.

