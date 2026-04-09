Telangana man dies after meat stuck in throat at dinner party

Hyderabad: In a freak incident, a man suffocated and died after a piece of meat got stuck in his throat during a dinner party at Pilligundla Thanda of Gudoor mandal in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, April 7.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Banoth Bichcha, is a resident of Gudoor mandal. He had hosted a feast for his relatives who came to attend the Durgamma festival in the village.

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During the feast, other attendees noticed he was struggling to breathe and rushed to his assistance. They noticed that a piece of meat was stuck in Bichcha’s throat and tried to dislodge it, but their efforts proved futile.

He was then rushed to the Gudoor Community Health Centre but was declared dead. A case was registered by Gudoor SI Giridhar Reddy and further investigation is underway.