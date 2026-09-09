Telangana: Man dies after train hits him, police suspect suicide

No documents were found on the man to establish his identity except a tattoo reading 'K Lakshmi.'

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:
Electric train moving through lush green landscape near Hi-Tec City station during Dasara.
An image of a train used for representational image

Hyderabad: A man in his 50s was found dead on the tracks between Basar and Navipet railway stations in the early hours of Wednesday, September 9, with the police suspecting that he died by suicide after jumping in front of it.

No documents were found on the man to establish his identity except a tattoo reading “K Lakshmi.”

A case has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body has been shifted to a mortuary in Nizamabad.

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