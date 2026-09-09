Telangana man dies by suicide, failed relationship suspected

Hyderabad: Failing to marry the girl of his choice, a man from Dammannapet Thanda in Telangana allegedly attempted suicide earlier this week. While his family tried to save him by taking him to the hospital, he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, September 9.

According to the information available, the deceased, Vijay Kumar, son of Sitaram, was deeply distressed over the situation and consumed pesticide.

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His family immediately took him to a hospital for treatment. He remained under treatment for two days. However, his condition reportedly worsened, and he died on Wednesday.

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Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started an investigation.