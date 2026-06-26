Telangana man dies in London under suspicious circumstances

The deceased has been identified as Srinath Reddy, a student of Leicester University.

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Telangana man dies in London under suspicious circumstances
Srinath Reddy

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Kamareddy’s Talamaddla village, who had gone to London just one month ago for his master’s, died under suspicious circumstances at his friend’s house.

According to local reports, the deceased has been identified as Srinath Reddy, a student of Leicester University. Srinath had gone to a friend’s apartment for a birthday party two days ago and had stayed the night there. In the morning, his friends found him dead.

His friends later notified his parents of his death.

Subhan Bakery

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