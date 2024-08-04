Telangana man dies within four days of arrival in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: A Telangana man died within four days of his arrival in Saudi Arabia and he was identified only 45 days after his death and his body was repatriated two days ago.

Mohammed Sharif (39), a native of Kamareddy district in Telangana came to work as a driver in a cleaning company in Riyadh on June 3 and informed his family on the same day that he had arrived safely in Saudi Aarabia.

Since then, he went incommunicado mode when the family called back the number it was found switched off.

Four days later, on June 7, a dead body was found in Aziziah Park of the city. He died of a heart attack, according to medical reports.

The police ascertained that the deceased was an Indian national and no one came forward to claim the body. Subsequently, police contacted noted Indian social worker Shihab Kottukad to find out about the relatives of the deceased.

Based on his biometric details, his passport address was traced and the family was informed about the demise.

Also, Shafi was notified as an absconder (Huroob) by his employer as he failed to report to work.

Since there was a Huroob notification, there was a hurdle in the repatriation of a dead body, which was revoked, said Shihab Kottukad who had completed the required legal formalities to repatriate the dead body and with the support of the Indian Embassy, Sharif’s mortal remains repatriated home recently.