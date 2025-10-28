Telangana man electrocuted while removing iron pole after plastering work

Hyderabad: In a very unfortunate incident, a software employee working from home got electrocuted while removing an iron pole after the completion of plastering work at his residence.

The incident happened at Lingarajupally village of Atmakur (M) mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday morning. Bhushi Ganesh (26), who was working as a software engineer in a Bengaluru based IT firm but working work from home for the past few days, was trying to help remove the tools used after the plastering work on the walls of his house was completed.

While he was removing an iron pole, it got in contact with an electrical wire. Having sustained a major shock, he collapsed immediately. In an attempt to save Ganesh, his father Narasimha also sustained minor injuries.

While being shifted to a nearby hospital, Ganesh breathed his last.

Also Read Telangana HC pulls up authorities over electrocution tragedy in Ramanthapur

The police who were informed about the incident reached the spot and enquired about the incident. The police determined that the incident took place by accident.

A case of accidental death has been filed and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The sorrow of Ganesh’s parents knew no bounds, as he was their only son, the breadwinner of the family. With Ganesh’s death, a pall of gloom descended on the village.