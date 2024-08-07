Telangana man faces health issues in Saudi Arabia, to return in 4 days

Hyderabad: A resident of Rajanna Siricilla district, Imran, who had gone to Saudi Arabia to seek employment has been facing health issues and had pleaded with the Telangana government for help.

In a video on X, Imran appealed to the government to help him return to India, following which, a government whip, Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas wrote a letter to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, urging them to bring him back.

Imran had travelled to Saudi Arabia a month and a half ago to work at a supermarket. Unfortunately, he underwent a surgical procedure about 15 days ago and has been experiencing serious health complications since then. Despite repeated requests, his employer had refused to send him back to India.

In the video, he pleaded with chief minister A Revanth Reddy for help, so that he could return to India. He also requested MLA Adi Srinivas and Congress constituency in-charge KK Mahender Reddy for help.

Since then the video went viral on social media. On Wednesday, Imran uploaded another video on ‘X’ thanking MLA Adi Srinivas for sending his friend Bairadevi Yadav immediately to assist him.

Also Read Telangana man from Rajanna-Sircilla passes away in Abu Dhabi

“The state government has assured to bring me back within four days,” said Imran.