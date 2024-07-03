Telangana: Man forces wife into forced abortion followed by sex test, she dies

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman lost her life after her husband forced her into a forced abortion followed by an illegal sex determination test in Kodad, Suryapet.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman following an illegal sex-determination test and a botched abortion. The woman’s husband, who allegedly forced her to undergo the abortion, and a doctor were among those arrested.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), the victim, Suhasini, married Ratnawat Harisingh in 2019 and they have two daughters. When Suhasini became pregnant recently, Ratnawat told her that he would leave her and marry someone else if she gave birth to another girl.

Suhasini then underwent a sex-determination test at Guruvaiah Hospital in Kodad, where doctors confirmed that she was carrying a female fetus. Prenatal sex determination is illegal in India under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act, 1994.

Following the illegal sex-determination test, the doctor at the hospital offered to perform an abortion, which resulted in the death of the pregnant woman. In total, six people, including Suhasini’s husband and the doctor, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

After the illegal test, Ratnawat took Suhasini to the New Kamala Hospital in Huzurnagar for an abortion. Dr. Sheikh Qasim administered tablets to induce the abortion, which resulted in Suhasini experiencing heavy blood loss.

She died while being transported to Hyderabad for further treatment. The Chivvemla police have filed a case against Ratnawat, Dr. Qasim, and four others under the PC-PNDT Act, and all the accused have been arrested.