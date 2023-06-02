Telangana IMA warns of action over sex determination tests

Hyderabad: After an illegal sex determination racket was uncovered in Warangal on Monday, the state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned of strict action against doctors involved in conducting illegal gender determination tests and abortions.

Eighteen members of a gang, involved in carrying out illegal pre-natal sex determination tests and conducting unauthorized abortions, were nabbed in a joint operation in Warangal.

While congratulating district health officials and cops for conducting a sting operation to bust the gang, the president of IMA, Telangana, Dr B N Rao said that IMA will also not hesitate to recommend to the medical council and the government to take strict action on doctors involved in the illegal business.

Stating that as per the provisions of the enacted PC PNDT Act-1994 (to provide for the prohibition of sex selection), those who perform, conduct and encourage gender testing of the foetus are liable to severe punishments, IMA officials said that gender determination tests are not be carried at any health centre, be it big or small.

IMA has further directed qualified doctors to not cooperate with hospital authorities or any other management in conducting such illegal tests.

“Instead, hospital authorities should make people aware of their responsibility of protecting girls from all walks of life and the PCPNDT Act,” said the IMA president.