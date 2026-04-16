Telangana man held for attempting to murder sons from first wife

Hyderabad: A man, as well as his second wife, was arrested for planning to kill his children from the first wife in Telangana’s Jangaon district over a land dispute on Wednesday, April 15.

The accused were identified as Bhanothu Srinivas and Mamtha, who planned to kill the former’s two sons, Rohit, 9, and Snikit, 6, from his first wife, Anitha, who is from Anksapur village, Tarigoppula mandal. When Srinivas married Mamtha in 2025, Anita approached the panchayat for justice.

The panchayat ordered Srinivas to register 20 guntas (2,420 square yard) of land in the children’s name. Irked over the decision, Srinivas and Mamtha planned to kill Rohit and Snikit, even as he started harassing Anitha.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Raghunathpally Police said, “According to their plan, Srinivas conspired with a shopkeeper and tried to give poisonous biscuit to Rohit and Snikit. However, they were apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.”

The Raghunathpally Police booked Srinivas and Mamtha for criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence and harassemnt under sections 61, 351, 85 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).