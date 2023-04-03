Telangana: Man held for duping people to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 5:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: Police arrested a 47-year-old man for duping people to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs here on Monday, said police

According to a press release, the accused – Puri Kiran – a resident of the Jogulamba Gadwal district had been absconding since 2013.

Puri Kiran, along with his associates – T Suresh Babu, T Kishore Babu Puri Suresh Shetty and Jaladurgam Mahesh – had set up a company named Akshara Gold Resorts Pvt. Ltd at Wanaparthy town.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana teacher arrested for 10th class question paper leak

With wide publicity, they soon attracted citizens who invested money in their business. Later, the company was shut down as it was violating several RBI rules.

Puri Kiran was produced before the district sessions court and sent for judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 5:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button