Telangana man held for raping 14-year-old in Goa

Hyderabad: Colva police arrested a 40-year-old native of Telangana for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

The accused has been identified as Devaraj Kaki. He reportedly worked at the same restaurant as the victim’s father and was staying at their residence.

According to reports, in the absence of the victim’s family, the accused repeatedly raped the victim on multiple occasions. The recent one was on August 15, Independence Day.

The incident came to light when the victim confessed about it to the teacher who then reported it to the police.

Upon receiving information, police registered a case under Section 65 (1) (raping a woman under 16 years), Section 76 (assault on a woman to disrobe her) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, and Sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for five days and further investigation is ongoing.