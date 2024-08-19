Telangana man held for raping 14-year-old in Goa

The incident came to light when the victim confessed about it to the teacher, who then reported it to the police

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th August 2024 8:03 pm IST
Telangana man held for raping a 14-year-old girl in Goa
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Colva police arrested a 40-year-old native of Telangana for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

The accused has been identified as Devaraj Kaki. He reportedly worked at the same restaurant as the victim’s father and was staying at their residence.

According to reports, in the absence of the victim’s family, the accused repeatedly raped the victim on multiple occasions. The recent one was on August 15, Independence Day.

The incident came to light when the victim confessed about it to the teacher who then reported it to the police.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 22-yr-old rapes woman in Film nagar, arrested in 36 hrs

Upon receiving information, police registered a case under Section 65 (1) (raping a woman under 16 years), Section 76 (assault on a woman to disrobe her) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, and Sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for five days and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th August 2024 8:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button