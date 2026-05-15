Telangana: Man held for sexual assault of minor in Vikarabad 

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, May 14.

The victim, aged around 14 years, stayed in a village in Yalal mandal.

On Thursday, the accused, Shaik Farhan, went to the house of the victim on the pretext of taking a phone charger. On noticing no one was present in the house, the accused allegedly went inside and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim later informed the family members about it. A complaint was made at the Yalal police station, and a case was booked.

The accused is taken into custody. Further details awaited.