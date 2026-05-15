Telangana: Man held for sexual assault of minor in Vikarabad 

14-year-old girl assaulted at her house in Yalal mandal; accused held; police probe underway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:26 am IST

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, May 14.

The victim, aged around 14 years, stayed in a village in Yalal mandal.

On Thursday, the accused, Shaik Farhan, went to the house of the victim on the pretext of taking a phone charger. On noticing no one was present in the house, the accused allegedly went inside and sexually assaulted the victim.

Subhan Bakery

The victim later informed the family members about it. A complaint was made at the Yalal police station, and a case was booked.

The accused is taken into custody. Further details awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:26 am IST

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