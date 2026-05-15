Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Survivor’s mother alleges threats by Union min

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana High Court’s decision on Bandi Sai Bageerath’s bail plea in the POCSO case on Friday, May 15, the survivor’s mother has released a statement saying she met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on April 23.

The woman said that they met Kumar to seek help after receiving threats of false complaints against their daughter.

“Our daughter met Bageerath in 2025. Initially, he posed as a friend, but it gradually affected our daughter’s studies,” read her statement. It further stated that the Bageerath and the girl had some dispute and that the Union minister’s son had sexually assaulted her multiple times in the past.

“Our daughter revealed that Bageerath had sexually assaulted her on December 31, 2025, after having alcohol,” said a press release from the survivor’s mother.

Ahead of the Telangana High Court's decision on Bandi Sai Bageerath's bail plea in the POCSO case on Friday, May 15, the survivor's mother has released a statement saying she met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on April 23.



The woman said that they… pic.twitter.com/Zk4TWFB5Zm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 15, 2026

While we were mentally and legally preparing ourselves to fight against powerful political forces, we realised that a conspiracy was being hatched against us when we learned, on April 21, 2026, that a blackmail case had been filed against our daughter.

Also Read Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: HC to decide on interim bail on Friday

On April 22, a man identified as Sangappa visited the survivor’s home and attempted to mediate between the two parties, she said.

On April 23, the girl’s family met Bandi Sanjay through Sangappa; however, the woman alleged that Kumar spoke to them in a derogatory manner, threatened them and drove them away.

Police were reluctant to fire FIR: Survivor’s mother

The survivor’s mother claimed that after experiencing the humiliation, she approached the police and filed a complaint against Bageerath with the Pet Basheerabad police. She claimed that the police were reluctant to file an FIR and did so only after repeated persuasion by her.

“Although sections were initially invoked that would have facilitated bail, the charges were subsequently altered after my daughter’s statement was recorded,” the mother said.

However, while we were waiting at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station, we learned that Bandi Bhagirath had filed a case against my daughter at the Karimnagar 2 Town Police Station.

While the woman and the survivor were at PetBasheerabad police station, they urged the police to preserve the CCTV footage and the entries in the station registers, which would clearly establish the exact time at which Bandi Bageerath had filed his complaint.