Telangana man in US dies of heart attack on boat trip

Hyderabad: A 49 year old man from Ethonda village in Kotagiri mandal of Telangana’s Nizamabad district, died of unexpected cardiac arrest when he was on a boat trip in the US state of Virginia.

According to a DC report, Vadlamudi Harikrishna, a software professional had been residing in the US since 2000, where he established a lucrative career in the IT industry. On the day of the accident, he was on an amusement boat outing with friends and relatives when he had a heart attack and fell into the water.

A friend’s daughter, who was on the boat, moved quickly and pulled him from the river. She performed CPR at the spot until ambulance personnel arrived. Though there was a struggle to get him to hospital, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

He leaves behind his wife, Shilpa, and two daughters. His parents, Saraswathi and Radhakrishna, who had recently visited the US from Telangana, were with the man’s family during the tragedy. The Telugu community in Virginia is taking care of the final rites and arrangements for the family.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves and sent both relatives and friends in the US as well as at home in Telangana into mourning.