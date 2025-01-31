Telangana man joins Saudi Council of Engineers

In a moment of pride for Telangana, Mirza Zaheer Baig, a geotechnical engineering expert from Nirmal was awarded membership in the prestigious Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE).

This honour was conferred on him by the Saudi Arabian government on Thursday, January 9, aligning with Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a day celebrating the contributions of overseas Indians.

Baig’s remarkable achievement was celebrated in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh during a special event on Thursday, January 30.

The event was organized by the Telangana NRI Forum, under the leadership of its president, Mohammed Jabbar.

It was attended by prominent leaders, including former MP Ramachandra Kunthia and migrant workers’ advocate Manda Bheem Reddy.

Telangana NRI Forum felicitates Baig in Riyadh.

During the ceremony, the dignitaries praised Baig for his dedication to geotechnical engineering and commended his role in showcasing Indian expertise on a global platform.