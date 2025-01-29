Telangana man among 9 Indians killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

In a tragic incident, at least 15 people, including nine Indian nationals—one of whom was from Telangana—were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the accident occurred when 26 workers were travelling in a bus to their worksite in Jizan. The bus collided with a trailer, resulting in fatalities.

The six others belonged to Nepal and Ghana.

The Indian nationals who lost their lives include 32-year-old Kapeli Ramesh from Metpalli mandal in Jagtial district, Telangana, and 31-year-old Vishnu Prasad Pillai from Kollam Keralapuram, Kerala.

The other victims, Mohammed Muhtashim, Tariq Alam, Mahesh Chandra, Muzaffar Hussain Khan Ibran, Pushkar Singh Dami, Sakhalin Haider, and Dinakarbhai Haribhai, hailed from Bihar.

Additionally, eleven workers, including two from Telangana, sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Indian Consulate offers support to victims’ families

Taking to X, the General of India (CGI) in Jeddah expressed its condolences, stating, “We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected.”

The Consulate is working closely with Saudi authorities and the victims’ families, offering necessary assistance. It has also issued helpline numbers for those seeking further support.

Helpline numbers:

External affairs minister expresses grief over loss

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also expressed his grief in a post on X. “Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation,” said Jaishankar in a post.