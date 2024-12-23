Telangana man forced into manual labour in Saudi Arabia, wife seeks help

Hyderabad: The wife of a 48-year-old Telangana man who is reportedly being forced to work as a manual labourer in Saudi Arabia has sought the Minister of External Affairs of India (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar’s help to bring his husband back to the country.

Sakali Narismlu, who is a resident of Kamareddy, went to Riyadh in August 2022 on a two-year contract to work as a school bus driver.

Since he joined duty, his employer compelled him to dig pits, carry construction materials to the tenth floor, and work as a house driver although his contract with the company ended six months ago.

In a video message to his wife, Narismlu recounts being forced to care for goats and camels and being subjected to beatings after refusing, despite escaping to the police station seeking refuge.

“On November 21 when my father passed away, I told them I had to go back to India. That entire day, I was locked up in my room with no food. I don’t want to stay here. I have no means to return now. I request you to take me home,” he added.

Telangana man’s wife appeals to MBT leader for help

The incident came to the fore after the Telangana man’s wife Sangula Roja’s letter to the government was shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan.

Watch the video here:

Sakali Narsimlu from Kamareddy in Telangana went to work as a school bus driver in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during Aug 2022 on a two years agreement, Since he joined duty he is being asked to work in farm house digging pits for trees, carry construction material upto tenth floor,… pic.twitter.com/ao2vrocBTL — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) December 21, 2024

Narrating her husband’s ordeal in the letter, Roja said “Narismlu’s health is also not so good. Recently, he was complaining of chest pain.”

She has requested the intervention of Jaishankar and urgent action from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue her husband.

In response to Khan’s post on X, the Indian Embassy has pledged to provide all possible assistance in bringing Narsimlu back to India.