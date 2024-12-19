Telangana man forced into sheep herding on Saudi farm, mother seeks CM’s help

Hyderabad: The mother of a 25-year-old Telangana man Golkonda Rajavardhan Reddy recently appealed to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to rescue his son who is currently ‘stranded’ in Saudi Arabia under alleged forced labour conditions.

Rajavardhan, a resident of Irkodu Village, Siddipet district, travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 2, 2024, after being sponsored/employed by Abdullah Bin Luwaiban Bin Marzouq Al-Rashidi as a driver.

Despite incurring an expense of Rs 2 lakh to secure employment in the Kingdom, the Telangana man is reportedly being forced to work as a sheep herder and general helper on an agricultural farm under severe conditions in Dharghat, Hail Province.

Narrating his son’s ordeal in the appeal, Golkonda Laxmi alleges that Rajavardhan was subjected to physical, verbal, and psychological abuse by Repaka Mallesham, an Indian supervisor.

Laxmi has appealed to the chief minister and authorities to swiftly rescue and repatriate her son from alleged exploitation and harsh working conditions by his employer.

In October, 51-year-old Namdev Rathod, from Ruvvi village in Mudhole mandal, Telangana, was rescued from Saudi Arabia, where he was forced to work as a camel herder.