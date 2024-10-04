Saudi Arabia: Telangana man rescued from camel herding after viral video plea

A 51-year-old man from Telangana’s Nirmal district has been rescued from Saudi Arabia, where he had been forced to work as a camel herder.

The officials of the Indian Embassy and social workers in Kuwait and Riyadh helped the man, identified as Rathod Namdev, to return home. Following a legal procedure, Rathod reached his home town on Tuesday, October 1, crossing a terrible time in the desert.

Rathod had gone to Saudi Arabia with hopes of securing a housekeeping job, but all he got was a hard time cleaning with hardly any remuneration. The reports indicate that he had faced substantial abuse and trauma during his tenure as a camel herder, which sharply differed from what he expected before leaving India.

On August 8, Rathod from Ruvvi village of Mudhole Mandal near Bhainsa managed to release a video, in which he was seen with camels. He narrated a horrific ordeal in the video and said that he had been suffering from fever in the past few days. “I am unable to bear the severe heat. If I remain here, I will die. Please rescue me,” he had said.

Mr. Rathod Namdev, Passport No. P-3799588, Kuwait Civil ID No. 2730 1018 6631 He belongs to Ruvvi Village, Mudhole Mandal, Nirmal District, Telangana State. He stranded in the desert of Kuwait and explained the precarious circumstances in a video. He was sent to Kuwait by a Delhi… pic.twitter.com/7UA1C2uPo8 — Anil Eravathri (@Eanil_INC) August 8, 2024

Upon reaching the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Rathod expressed his disillusionment stating that he had lost all his dreams of life in the Gulf. He is now asking the government to support him to transform and get a better and new life after being affected by the traumatic experience.