Telangana camel shepherd traced into Saudi desert

Jeddah: A Telangana shepherd, whose plight has been highlighted by former NRI Anil Eravathri, chairman of Telangana Mineral Development Corporation and former MLA of Balkonda Assembly constituency, in a post on ‘X’, is traced in Saudi Arabia on Friday, August 9.

Following a post by Anil Eravathri several people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attempted to reach out to the shepherd but found that his mobile was switched off.

The Indian Embassy officials in Kuwait found out that he was recruited to work in Kuwait. However, the employer later deployed him to Saudi Arabia to look after his camels.

51-year-old Rathod Namdev from Ruvvi village of Mudhole Mandal near Bhainsa in Nirmal district in a video, with camels in the background, Namdev said that he had been suffering from fever in the past few days. “I am unable to bear the severe heat. If I remain here, I will die. Please rescue me,” he had said.

Mr. Rathod Namdev, Passport No. P-3799588, Kuwait Civil ID No. 2730 1018 6631 He belongs to Ruvvi Village, Mudhole Mandal, Nirmal District, Telangana State. He stranded in the desert of Kuwait and explained the precarious circumstances in a video. He was sent to Kuwait by a Delhi… pic.twitter.com/7UA1C2uPo8 — Anil Eravathri (@Eanil_INC) August 8, 2024

Touched by his plight, Anil Eravathri in a post on ‘X’, urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Namdev return to Telangana owing to his deteriorating health. “Kindly rescue and repatriate him,” he said in the post, providing details of the worker.