Telangana man trapped in Kuwait desert pleads for help

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Telangana, Rathod Namdev, has pleaded with chief minister Revanth Reddy and Indian authorities to rescue him from the Kuwaiti desert, where he is being forced into camel herding.

In a distressing video message that surfaced online, Namdev, a resident of Ruvvi Village in Mudhole mandal, Nirmal district, Telangana, was sent to Kuwait by a Delhi-based recruiting company on a housekeeper’s visa. However, upon arrival, he was coerced into working as a camel herder in the harsh desert environment.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that his passport, which expired in July 2024, has also surfaced online along with his video plea.

In the video, Namdev expresses his desperation and appeals for immediate assistance to return to India. His family and local authorities have joined in calling for higher-ups to intervene and bring him back home safely.

This case highlights the growing issue of Indian migrant workers being trapped in foreign countries, where they are often subjected to inhumane working conditions and forced labour.