Telangana man jumps into well over bike demand, climbs out unharmed after drama

Hyderabad: In a hilarious incident that could have gone seriously wrong, a young man jumped into a well, demanding that his mother either buy him a bike or watch him die. He then pulled himself out without any injuries.

The incident happened in Mamidgi village of Nyalkal mandal in Sangareddy district on Thursday morning, May 15.

Karne Solomon, 32, who has been pestering his mother to buy him a bike for the past few months, finally decided to escalate his issue. While pitching his demand once again on Thursday, he suddenly started running and jumped into a deep well located close to his house.

Solomon’s mother and wife ran towards the well, screaming for help. As they looked inside, they found Solomon clinging to the pipe of the motor, informing them that he would drown himself if they didn’t purchase a bike for him.

Even as the villagers gathered to watch the strange negotiation, Solomon’s mother had no option but to heed his demand. Holding the same pipe, he climbed up, and then the villagers threw a rope, using which he made his way out of the well.

His family members breathed easy as he didn’t sustain any injuries.