Jilted lover arrested for killing woman’s husband in KPHB Colony

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, May 15, for stabbing to death the husband of his lover in Hyderabad’s KPHB colony. Four others were earlier arrested on May 13.

According to police, the accused, P Ayyappa Swamy, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was in love with a woman and intended to marry her, but was rejected by her mother.

The mother then arranged the woman’s marriage with 32-year-old Kalla Ventaka Ramana. Upon knowing, Ayyappa Swamy went into depression and many times expressed his desire to kill Ramana.

In December last year, Ayyappa Swamy came to know that the couple had shifted to KPHB Colony.

Ayyappa Swamy started stalking the woman who complained to her husband. Ramana issued a warning to the man who felt offended.

Ayyapa Swamy hatched a plan with his associates and other accused named in the case – 20-year-old G Shiva Rama Krishna, 19-year-old Rajamahendravarapu, 20-year-old N Sai Kumar and a minor.

On May 11, the men followed Ramana to KSR Ayyappa Enclave and created a nuisance in order to provoke him.

As Ramana walked near a cellar grill, Ayyapa Swamy stabbed him on the left side of his chest with a knife. Rammana succumbed to his injuries due to heavy blood loss.

After committing the crime, the four men and the minor fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation and looking at the CCTV footage, police arrested G Shiva Rama Krishna, Rajamahendravarapu, N Sai Kumar and the minor on May 13. The men were sent to judicial remand, and the minor has been admitted to a juvenile observation home.

On Thursday, police arrested Ayyapa Swamy. The murder weapon, a mobile phone and a shirt were recovered from him. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.