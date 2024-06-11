Telangana: Man kills brother with spade in Ranga Reddy district

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man on Monday for causing death of his younger brother by hitting him on the head with a spade in Munaganoor, Hayathnagar, Ranga Reddy district. Officials have seized the murder weapon from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Koti Ramulu, who worked as a laborer at a construction site with the victim, Krishna.

During police interrogation, the suspect said that the victim and his son, K Balu, had behaved inappropriately with the his wife. When confronted about the incident, Krishna assaulted his older brother.

The dispute was brought before the panchayat, which imposed a fine on the victim. The accused insisted on the victim paying the fine, but when the victim refused, a verbal altercation ensued, escalating into a physical confrontation during which the accused struck the victim on the head with a spade.

He was rushed to the hospital and died on Monday while undergoing the treatment.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.