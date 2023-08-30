Telangana: Man kills father after argument over electricity bill

Hyderabad: An argument over the payment of an electricity bill took a tragic turn when a young man attacked his father, causing his death at Athvelly village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday, August 29.

The deceased was identified as Ramachandraiah, 58. The accused, Yadaiah, and the victim lived in the same house, police said. There was an argument over the payment of electricity bill between the father and the son. The matter escalated and reached the village head.

While the village head and others were hearing their arguments, Yadaiah, in a fit of rage, attacked his father with an iron rod. Ramachandraiah died on the spot.

Villagers immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the crime scene and arrested Yadaiah.

A case has been registered into the incident, and further investigations are underway.