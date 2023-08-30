Telangana: Man kills father after argument over electricity bill

While the village head and others were hearing their arguments, Yadaiah, in a fit of rage, attacked his father with an iron rod. Ramachandraiah died on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 30th August 2023 3:57 pm IST
UP: Gang running 'sextortion' racket through gay dating app busted, 6 held
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An argument over the payment of an electricity bill took a tragic turn when a young man attacked his father, causing his death at Athvelly village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday, August 29.

The deceased was identified as Ramachandraiah, 58. The accused, Yadaiah, and the victim lived in the same house, police said. There was an argument over the payment of electricity bill between the father and the son. The matter escalated and reached the village head.

While the village head and others were hearing their arguments, Yadaiah, in a fit of rage, attacked his father with an iron rod. Ramachandraiah died on the spot.

MS Education Academy

Villagers immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the crime scene and arrested Yadaiah.

A case has been registered into the incident, and further investigations are underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 30th August 2023 3:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button