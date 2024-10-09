Telangana man loses govt job due to postal delay of interview letter

Hyderabad: A government job seeker from Gangapur village in Mahabubnagar’s Jadcherla lost his job opportunity after the interview letter, sent via India Post, allegedly was delivered to him only after the date of the interview went past.

Nagaraju, a BSc degree holder, applied for a subordinate position with the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) in 2023. TGERC sent him an interview letter on September 4, through the speed post, directing him to be present in Hyderabad with original certificates on September 27 at 2 pm. The letter also said that the opportunity would be missed in case of failure to be present at the given date.

According to Nagaraju, he received the letter only on October 4, a week after the interview took place. Upon contacting the officials, he was told that the opportunity was given to another candidate, as he failed to report at the given time.

On Tuesday, October 8, Nagaraju, along with his family and friends confronted the officials of Jadchela post office. According to the post office officials, the delay would be related to the resignation of a postal worker at the office on September 24. Meanwhile, the records at the post office say that the letter was delivered on September 18, with Nagaraju denying that and insisting that he received the letter only on October 4.