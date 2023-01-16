Telangana man, mother die by suicide in Sircilla

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man and his mother died by suicide in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

According to the police, the man hanged himself at his residence as he was upset over his wife not returning home from her parents’ house following a quarrel between the couple.

Shocked over her son’s suicide, his mother also ended her life. The incident occurred in Chekkapally in Vemulawada mandal.

Kondaveni Mallavva, 55, and her son Kanakaiah, 30, were found hanging from the ceiling in their house, according to their neighbours.

The police suspected suicide, registered a case and initiated a probe into the situation.

The police shifted the bodies for autopsy.

A police officer said they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(The story has been edited with inputs from IANS)