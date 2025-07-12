Telangana man murdered for Rs 500 at Tamil Nadu temple

Hyderabad: In a tragic event, a 32-year-old man from Telangana was murdered for Rs 500 while on a pilgrimage to Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 12.

Chippalapalli Vidyasagar from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was performing ‘Giri Pradakshina‘ (a Hindu ritual where devotees walk around a hillock) when two men on a bike tried to snatch Rs 500 from him.

When Vidyasagar resisted, one of the assailants removed a knife and slit his throat, leaving him bleeding to death. Both of them escaped.

Vidyasagar’s father Chippalapalli Rajender said his son was lying heavily bleeding. “For three hours, no one came to my son’s rescue. The police arrived only at 4 pm,” he said.

As per reports, the two individuals – Guganeshwaran and Tamilarasan – both residents of Tiruvannamalai, have been arrested.