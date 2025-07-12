Man kills mother-in-law for insurance money in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Driven by greed to claim insurance money, a man got his 57-year-old mother-in-law killed by ramming an SUV into her in Siddipet.

The incident happened on July 7. Police have arrested son-in-law Venkatesh and his younger brother.

Venkatesh, a resident of Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district, had suffered a loss of Rs 22 lakhs in his poultry farming business.

In March, he got his mother-in-law, Ramavva, insured at the post office and State Bank of India insurance coverage. He also made her a beneficiary of Rythu Bhima for as she owned land.

The total insurance cover was Rs 60 lakh.

Venkatesh hatched a murder plan with his younger brother, promising him to give half the insurance money.

On July 7, he told Ramavva to accompany him to the land, telling her her signature was needed for a transformer work. He made her sit near the roadside and told her he would return with the concerned officials.

As she waited, Venkatesh’s younger brother hit her with a speeding Bolero. She died on the spot.

To claim the insurance money, Venkatesh pretended Ramavva died of natural causes. He even lodged a police complaint so that he would not be a suspect.

However, he could not escape police investigation after they found out that the SUV belonged to Venkatesh’s younger brother. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to his brother to kill the woman. He also said that he took cues from Venkatesh’s starrer Drushyam-2 movie.

The Siddipet police arrested Venkatesh and his brother and sent them to judicial remand.