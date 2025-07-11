19-yr-old pregnant victim of dowry harassment dies in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old pregnant woman in Telangana died by suicide due to relentless dowry harassment.

The incident occurred in Hasan Mohammad Pally under Tekmal mandal.

Couple married a year ago

The deceased who is identified as Tirangari Manasa had been married to Sangameshwar from the same village just a year ago.

Soon after their wedding, her husband began pressuring her for additional dowry. He subjected her to continuous mental and emotional agony.

Despite her pregnancy, the harassment persisted. It left Manasa in unbearable distress.

Local authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Dowry Harassment in Telangana

Dowry harassment remains a pressing issue in the state. Many cases are reported each year.

The incident highlights the need for stricter enforcement of anti-dowry laws and greater societal awareness to protect vulnerable women.