Telangana: Man murders paramour’s parents for rejecting marriage proposal

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his paramour’s parents for rejecting their marriage proposal on Thursday morning, July 11, in Warangal.

The accused, M Nagaraju, a native of Gundenga village in Mahabubabad district, works as an auto driver in Hanamakonda city. He was reportedly in a relationship with 19-year-old Deepika who was pursuing her degree in the same city.

The victims have been identified as B Srinivas, 40, and his wife Suguna, 35, residents of Chintala Thanda who had refused the couple’s marriage proposal. In January, the parents had approached the police as Nagaraju was allegedly stalking their daughter. The police had let off the accused with a warning.

According to reports, the accused held a grudge against the parents for denying the marriage proposal and got to know that they were looking for other marriage proposals for their daughter.

Enraged by this, the accused decided to take matters into his own hands. On Thursday morning, he attacked Srinivas with a sharp-edged object while the latter was sleeping outside, killing him on the spot. Suguna, awakened by the commotion, started shouting for help. She was also attacked and killed.

Hearing the disturbance, Deepika and her brother Madan Lal rushed outside and started shouting for help. Nagaraju then attacked them with the sickle, injuring both.

Residents, alerted by the noise, rushed to the scene, causing the accused to flee.

A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from IANS)