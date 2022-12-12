Telangana: Man held for running brothel in Asifabad; one rescued

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on charges of running a brothel while rescuing a woman in Rebbena Mandal on Sunday.



The accused Madasi Ramesh Kumar, hailing from Janagaon, was formerly employed as a watchman. He was arrested for running a brothel by the task force in raids conducted at an abandoned industry in Asifabad, based on credible information.

On interrogation, by the police Ramesh confessed to luring women from poor families in Kaghaznagar, Rebbena and Asifabad into the flesh trade by promising huge salaries.

The woman who was rescued was shifted to the Rebbena police station for counselling.

Two other men, reportedly customers of the brothel were also arrested, while their identities remain unknown.