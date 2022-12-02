Telangana: Man on the run for two murders held in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Vikarabad police arrested a man accused of killing two people in the previous two years on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused Salman forced Kalyan Babu into a well in 2019 and killed Suresh, a citizen of Nepal, in 2021.

Salman was wanted by the police in both instances. When he was discovered within the boundaries of the Vikarabad Town police station, he was apprehended.

Upon questioning, Salman reportedly acknowledged pushing Kalyan into a well to kill him. The police discovered the body in 2019, and because there were no visible injuries, it was treated as a suspicious case.

According to reports, Kalyan and Salman got into a fight over a woman.

Salman spent a few months in Hyderabad following the murder.

Salman is accused of killing another man Suresh in a dispute over the trade of Ganja in which the two were allegedly involved in 2021. He arrived in Hyderabad and began working at a fast-food restaurant out of fear of being arrested.

Begumpet police received a complaint against Salman for allegedly harassing a woman.