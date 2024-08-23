Telangana: Man performs headstand at govt office to protest Dharani issues

Hyderabad: A man in RangaReddy district of Telangana on Thursday, August 22 performed 30-minute a headstand as a form of protest over Dharani issues.

The man, identified as 26-year-old U Jeevan, protested at the Ibrahimpatnam mandal office demanding action on his family’s long-pending land issue related to the Dharani portal.

Jeevan, a graduate of IIIT Hyderabad and a postgraduate from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, took this novel approach after months of frustration with the lack of progress from revenue authorities.

Jeevan’s mother, Ulinthala Jayasudha, has been seeking the removal of her 1.32-acre land in Mangalpally village from the prohibition list for over three years. The land, listed under survey number 374, was flagged as “ceiling land” when the Dharani portal came into operation in September 2020, which prevented the family from utilizing it.

Jayasudha claims to have purchased the land from Mettu Saidreddy 15 years ago. Despite repeated visits to the mandal office and the district collectorate, the complainant also raised the issue at the Prajavani grievance redressal programme, but the family has not seen any resolution.

They have provided all necessary documents, including the sale deed, a “not traced” record from the RDO office, and a search report by an advocate, but the land remains on the prohibition list. Jeevan explained that the tahsildar had initially asked for records from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to clarify the ceiling land status. However, when the records were found to be unavailable, the family submitted the “not traced” certificate.

Despite these efforts, officials have stated that it would take another month to resolve the issue. “The state government has directed collectors to resolve Dharani issues within 10 days, but we are being asked to wait for yet another month,” said Jayaprakash, Jeevan’s brother.

Ranga Reddy district has the highest number of unresolved Dharani grievances in Telangana. It highlights the challenges faced by the family. Jeevan’s protest has drawn attention to the slow pace of resolving land issues under the Dharani system, which was introduced to streamline land records management in Telangana.