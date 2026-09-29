Telangana man scales Nagaland peak, completes 7-sister chapter

Kohima: A Telangana youth has scaled Nagaland’s highest peak, the 3,841-metre Mount Saramati, thereby completing the seven-sister chapter of his endeavour to plant the national flag atop the highest point of all states and Union Territories of India.

By summiting the highest Nagaland peak on September 20, Bhukya Yashwanth of the Bhukya Thanda village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district has taken the Tricolour to the highest points of 11 states so far. He had previously covered Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Goa.

Talking to PTI, Yaswanth said he embarked on the mission out of a passion for mountaineering and an ambition to document the highest points of all 28 states, rather than limiting his expeditions to well-known high-altitude peaks.

“While preparing for the Seven Summits, I realised that no one had documented a journey to the highest points of all states. So, I decided to take up this mission,” he said.

Seven Summits are the highest mountains on each of the seven traditional continents.

Inspired by the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign, Yaswanth carries the national flag to the highest points of each state while documenting its landscape, people and distinctive character.

His experience extends beyond the state-peak challenge.

He has undertaken major expeditions in India, climbing Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh, Mount Reo Purgyil in Himachal Pradesh and Kang Yatse II in Ladakh. His mountaineering journey has also taken him to Mount Elbrus in Russia and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

“Every mountain is unique in its own way. It is not only about the height,” he said.

Before arriving in Nagaland, he completed a high-altitude expedition in Ladakh above 6,000 metres. “But Mount Saramati offered a different kind of challenge,” he said.

Begining the expedition from Shillong and proceeding to Thanamir, the gateway to Saramati, the climb took about three days through forests, steep gradients and slippery stretches. Around 10 to 12 people were involved in the expedition, including an Assam Rifles officer.

“The terrain was steep and slippery. We had to stay alert and careful on every step of the way,” Yashwanth said. While weather was a matter of concern, rain stopped during the summit push and resumed only after the team returned to camp.

“It felt like nature was teaching us a lesson. If you respect Mother Nature, she will always protect you,” he said.

The journey also allowed him to interact with communities along the route. Yaswanth said local people were welcoming, with some joining the expedition and assisting the team.

“The local people were very kind, humble and welcoming. I really loved their hospitality and the warmth they showed us,” he said.

Yaswanth also thanked Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General, Assam Rifles, for the success.

With 17 states still to go, Yashwanth hopes to complete all 28 within a year.

Arranging funds and professionally documenting each expedition are among the challenges he faces. His immediate plans include expeditions to the highest points of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana.