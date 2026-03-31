Telangana man shares Raja Singh’s photo with pig, forced to wash his poster

Hyderabad: A Muslim youth was allegedly humiliated on Monday, March 30, in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district for reportedly insulting Goshamahala MLA T Raja Singh on social media, angering his supporters.

Sheikh Mohammed Yaser from Kidwaipet was forcibly made to wash a poster of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, following his Instagram story depicting a pig emoji in place of the MLA.

An enraged mob of 20 people linked to the saffron party and right-wing outfits dragged Yaser out of his house while hurling abuses and took him to an alleyway near a temple, where a poster of Raja Singh had been put up. He was made to wash the poster with milk and apologise.

Yaser’s family, including his father, Mohammed Akram, pleaded with the mob to drop the matter, as he is a student with his future ahead of him, but in vain.

Videos circulating online show Yaser repeating after the mob, saying, “Next time aisa repeat nai hota, sorry (I will not repeat this next time, sorry).”

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan shared the video on X, alleging that the mob humiliated the youth in the presence of police. He said the officers also threatened Yaser and his father, warning them against seeking help from authorities or political figures.

A Hindutva mob allegedly publicly humiliated a man named Mohammed Yaser on March 31, in Telangana's Mahboobnagar district for posting an objectionable post on former BJP leader Raja Singh.



The youth was forced to apologise, saying he will never do it again while the mob ordered… pic.twitter.com/RisCOfB8qE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 31, 2026

Mahboobnagar SHO denies police inaction, case filed

The Mahboobnagar Rural Police has strongly denied the MBT Spokesperson’s allegations.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Ajazuddin confirmed the incident, saying the issue began when Hindus saw Yaser’s Instagram story. “The police were not present at the time. That is misinformation,” he said.

“The mob did not take Yaser inside the temple. They mounted the poster on the wall and made him wash it with milk,” SHO Ajazuddin said, adding firmly, “And that’s a fact.”

According to the officer, the mob had left by the time the police arrived. Both Yaser and his father were then taken to the station for safety.

The Muslim family were scared to approach the police. However, after they arrived at the station, they “gathered the courage to file a complaint,” Ajazuddin said.

The crime was officially registered under appropriate sections, including promoting enmity between two groups, trespassing, and threatening. “As of now, four people, plus others, have been named in the complaint. There were more than 20 people involved,” the police said.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the other members of the mob.