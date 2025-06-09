Telangana man stranded in Dubai after sub-agent scam; family seeks govt help

A 42-year-old man from Telangana has been stranded in Dubai for over seven months after being misled by a sub-agent who falsely promised him a job in Iraq. His family is now seeking urgent government intervention to bring him home.

Kishtapuram Lasmanna, originally from Bopparam village in Soan Mandal, Nirmal district, had returned home after years of working in Gulf countries. In November last year, he paid Rs 2 lakh to a local middleman who, along with a sub-agent from Chakkirala, assured him of a job opportunity in Iraq.

Instead, Lasmanna was sent to Dubai on a building labour visa through Dubai Power Recruitment LLC, with the sub-agent claiming the Iraq posting would take some time to process.

Since then, Lasmanna has been forced to take up various low-paying jobs in Dubai and has endured severe hardships. He informed his family about his difficult situation.

Recently, when Lasmanna’s wife, Lakshmi, went to confront the sub-agent at his residence, she was told dismissively to “do whatever you want.” Realising they had been deceived, the family approached Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana state NRI advisory committee on Gulf migrant workers welfare, in Nirmal on Saturday, June 7, and submitted a petition requesting urgent help to bring Lasmanna back to India.

They are urging both state and central authorities to intervene and ensure his safe return.

Editor’s note: The article has been updated for clarity.