Indian expat dies during scuba diving in Dubai

Dubai: In a tragic incident during the Eid Al Adha holidays, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate has died while scuba diving at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai.

The deceased has been identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil, a 29-year-old civil engineer from Naduvilangadi village in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

According to media reports, Olakkengil was taking part in a beginner-level scuba diving session on Friday, June 6, accompanied by his wife, Reshma, and younger brother, Ivin, when the tragedy occurred. He reportedly experienced difficulty breathing underwater and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Olakkengil was pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead.

His younger brother, Ivin, also collapsed during the incident and remains under medical observation.

“All of them are engineers. While Issac and Reshma live in Dubai, Ivin is based in Abu Dhabi. Ivin’s friends told me they are struggling to break this heart-wrenching news to him, as the brothers shared a strong bond,” their relative Pyarilos Davis told Gulf News.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and have seized the diving equipment for examination. The family is currently working with police officials to repatriate Issac’s body to India.